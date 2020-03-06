Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 307 SW 71st.
Marijuana possession Southwest 11th Street and D Avenue.
Property damage, 6112 SW Park Place.
Disturbing the peace, 1807 NW Andrews.
Auto burglary, burglary, 2326 NW 32nd.
Theft of copper, 1115 SW D.
Petit larceny, 2005 NW 27th.
Trespassing, 316 SW 72nd.
Incident, Southwest F Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Property damage, 2608 SW H.
Property damage, 2120 NW Bell.
Incident, Southwest 3rd Street and U.S. 277.
Assault and battery, 1212 SW Wisconsin.
Incident, 501 NW Ferris.
Property damage, 2126 W. Gore.
Incident, 1508 NW 13th.
Receiving stolen property, 1501 W. Lee.
Petit larceny, 2523 SW I.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1707½ SW E.
Assault and battery, 402 N. Sheridan.