Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 1309 NW Baldwin.
Burglary, 906 NE Tortoise Drive.
Trespassing, 2210 W. Gore.
Updated: March 8, 2020 @ 3:51 am
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
