Police reports for March 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larcenies, 1002 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 107 NE Bell Drive.Burglary, 1320 NW Homestead Drive.Auto theft, 301 NW Arlington.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Aggravated assault, 407 SW Summit.Sex offenses, 4248 SE Sunnymeade Drive.Robbery, 430 SW B.Sex offenses, 4824 NW Ozmun.Larceny, 5316 Cache Road.Drug possession 602 S. Sheridan.Drug possession, 612 NW Euclid.Drug possession, Northwest Arlington Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.