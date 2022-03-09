Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 2011 SW C.

Larceny, 3502 E. Gore.

DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.

Vandalism, 920 SW 8th.

Disorderly conduct, 4330 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 4724 SE 47th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

