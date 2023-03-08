Police reports for March 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Sex offenses, 1050 NW 38th.Burglary, 11 NW 74th.Trespassing, 1309 NW Baldwin.Larceny, 14 SE Camelot Drive.Larceny, 1405 NW Longview.Larceny, 1516 SW Texas.Trespassing, 207 SW 17th.Robbery, 2112 NW Bessie.Vandalism, 2202 SW B.Burglary, 2214 NW Hoover.Larceny, 2634 SW H.Burglary, 6712 W. Gore.Burglary, 906 SW Park.Drug possession, Southeast 7th Street and Gore Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists