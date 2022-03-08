Police reports for March 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft/larceny, 2408 SW 41st.Drunk driving, 3400 Cache Road.Burglary, 40 NE 25th.Weapons law violations, Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue.Burglary, 1613 1/2 NW Baldwin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Offense Lawton Police Department Police Crime Criminal Law Violation Law Report Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists