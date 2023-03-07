Police reports for March 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1215 SW Bishop.Larceny, 1226 NW Sheridan Road.Larceny, 1301 SW Bishop.Drunkenness, 1706 NW Pollard.Robbery, 2107 SW B.Theft of vehicle, 58 SW 45th.Theft of vehicle, 621 SW Sedalia Place.Burglary, 7902 NW Crossland Circle.Drunk driving, Northeast 22nd Street and East Gore Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists