Police reports for March 6, 2022
Mar 6, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Larceny, 1527 NW 33rd.
Auto theft, 6708 W. Gore.
Auto thefts, 601 NW 2nd.
Robbery, Northwest 62nd Street and Cache Road.
Burglary, 4465 NW Ozmun.
Burglary, 205 SE F.
DUI, 6702 Cache Road.
DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.
DUI, Southwest 42nd Street and Lee Boulevard.
DUI, Southeast Sharp's Lane and Lee Boulevard.
Vandalism, 6902 SW Delta.
Burglary, 6229 W. Gore.
Disorderly conduct, 1614 NW Kingsbury.
Disorderly conduct, Northwest 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.
Auto theft, 6103 Cache Road.
Drug possession, 3134 Cache Road.
Larceny, 305 NW Euclid.
DUI, Southwest 13th Street and Lee Boulevard.
DUI, 2401 Cache Road.
Disorderly conduct, 6425 Cache Road.
Drug possession, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.
DUI, Northwest Taft Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Disorderly conduct, 1816 NW Floyd.
Larceny, 3401 W. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.