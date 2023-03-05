Police reports for March 5, 2023 Mar 5, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 6303 NW Elm.Vandalism, 1812 NW Lawton.Larceny, 6457 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1807 SW Pennsylvania.Larceny, 2150 NW Lincoln.Burglary, 6728 Cache Road.DUI, 4702 Cache Road.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Sex offenses, 1304 NW Bessie.Larceny, 1408 NW 40th.Drug possession, 1504 NW Smith.Larceny, 1801 SW 8th.Larceny, 200 SW C.Larceny, 501 SW D.Disorderly conduct, 6425 Cache Road.Burglary, 715 SW Roosevelt.DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists