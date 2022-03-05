Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1527 NW 33rd.

Auto theft, 6708 W. Gore.

Auto thefts, 601 NW 2nd.

Robbery, Northwest 62nd Street and Cache Road.

Burglary, 4465 NW Ozmun.

Burglary, 205 SE F.

DUI, 6702 Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Gore Boulevard.

DUI, Southwest 42nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

DUI, Southeast Sharp's Lane and Lee Boulevard.

Vandalism, 6902 SW Delta.

Burglary, 6229 W. Gore.

Disorderly conduct, 1614 NW Kingsbury.

Disorderly conduct, Northwest 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you