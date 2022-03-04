Police reports for March 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 3323 Cache Road.Larceny, 1511 NW Kingsbury.Larceny, 1804 NW 81st.Larceny, 3502 E. Gore.Auto theft, 405 NW 25th.Larceny, 5608 W. Lee.Aggravated assault, 811 SW 17th.Larceny, 6710 SW Cherokee Circle.Larceny, 1309 NW Baldwin.Burglary, 2407 NW 35th.Larceny, 5608 W. Lee.Larceny, 1404 NW 22nd.Larceny, 47 NW 31st.Vandalism, 1114 NW Irwin.Auto theft, 7709 NW Chesley Drive.Larceny, 104 SE Berkshire Way.Larceny, 1510 NW Dearborn.Larceny, 4010 NW Oak.Larceny, 2308 SW E.Larceny, 9710 Cache Road.Vandalism, 3105 SE Surrey Lane.Larceny, 2704 NW 14th.Larceny, 2129 NW Carroll.Larceny, 1215 W. Gore.Vandalism, 2514 Fort Sill Boulevard. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists