Police reports for March 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.Burglary, 2107 NW Bessie.Aggravated assault, 707 SW 49th.Drug possession, 4513 W. LEe.Disorderly conduct, 5314 NW Oak.Larceny, 806 NW 13th.Larceny, 5903 NW Dearborn.Larceny, 3501 E. Gore.Burglary, 1001 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 1316 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1222 NW 47th.Burglary, 1606 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Avenue.Larceny, 7301 W. Lee.Larceny, Northwest 16th Street and Smith Avenue.Arson, 1806 NW Andrews.Trespassing, 1609 SW H.Liquor law violations, 606 NW 16th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists