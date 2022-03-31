Police reports for March 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1732 NW 82nd.Larceny, 202 E. Lee.Larceny, 1214 Cache Road.Larceny, 2030 NW 82nd.Larcenies, 2030 NW 82nd.Drug possession, Northwest 12th Street and Ferris Avenue.Auto theft, Southeast Tower Road and Lee Boulevard.Auto theft, 1050 NW 38th.Burglary, 2301 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 502 NW Columbia.Trespassing, 20 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1604 SW Washington.Vandalism, 429 NW 54th.Burglary, 2703 NW Friar Tuck Lane.Burglary, 501 SW C.Burglary, 201 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 6935 SW Hampshire Circle.Drug possession, Northwest 7th Street and Arlington Avenue.Auto theft, 1907 NW Ozmun.Auto theft, Northwest Bell Avenue and Sheridan Road.DUI, 3011 E. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists