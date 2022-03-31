Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1732 NW 82nd.

Larceny, 202 E. Lee.

Larceny, 1214 Cache Road.

Larceny, 2030 NW 82nd.

Larcenies, 2030 NW 82nd.

Drug possession, Northwest 12th Street and Ferris Avenue.

Auto theft, Southeast Tower Road and Lee Boulevard.

Auto theft, 1050 NW 38th.

Burglary, 2301 S. Sheridan.

Larceny, 502 NW Columbia.

Trespassing, 20 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 1604 SW Washington.

Vandalism, 429 NW 54th.

Burglary, 2703 NW Friar Tuck Lane.

Burglary, 501 SW C.

Burglary, 201 Fort Sill Blvd.

Burglary, 6935 SW Hampshire Circle.

Drug possession, Northwest 7th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Auto theft, 1907 NW Ozmun.

Auto theft, Northwest Bell Avenue and Sheridan Road.

DUI, 3011 E. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

