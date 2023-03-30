Police reports for March 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1612 NW 46th.Larceny, 760 NW 16th.Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.Vandalism, 4411 W. Gore.Larceny, 1820 NW 52nd.Auto theft, 1145 NW Ozmun.Aggravated assault, Southwest 17th Street and New York Avenue.Vandalism, 404 SW 23rd Place.Vandalism, 1713 NW 45th.Pornography, 405 SW 17th.Vandalism, 2111 Cache Road.Vandalism, 501 Fort Sill Blvd.burglary, 803 SW D.Burglary, 601 NW Ferris.Larceny, 1401 SW B.Burglary, 1930 NW Ferris.Aggravated assault, 1414 N. Sheridan.DUI, No. 4 NW 3rd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists