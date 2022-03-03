Police reports for March 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, 1401 SW E.Disorderly conduct, 1204 SW 24th Place.Auto theft, 2629 Cache Road.Larceny, 2336 SE Ford Road.Drug possession, 2404 Fort Sill Blvd.Auto theft, 2408 NW 52nd.Vandalism, 1002 SW 16th.Aggravated assault, 5210 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1002 SW 16th.Larceny, 2708 NW Hilltop Drive.Larceny, 306 SW I.Larceny, 1104 NW 73rd.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 2101 SW 38th.Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.Larceny, 404 NW 10th.Auto theft, 1512 NW Columbia.Larceny, 512 NW 60th.Auto theft, 1908 NW 39th.Larceny, 6911 SW Bainbridge. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists