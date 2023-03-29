Police reports for March 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 1439 SW Jefferson.Larceny, 210 NW Ferris.Sex offenses, 1717 NW Kinyon.Vandalism, 1709 NW Ferris.Auto theft, 701 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1806 Fort Sill Blvd.Disorderly conduct, 7201 Cache Road.Burglary, 820 SW Magnolia.Vandalism, 6708 W. Gore.Vandalism, Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard.Pornography, 401 NE Angus.Aggravated assault, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 4471 E. Lee.Vandalism, 2704 NW 52nd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists