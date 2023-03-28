Police reports for March 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 508 NW 3rd.Drunkenness, Southwest 10th Street and Southwest F Avenue.Vandalism, 811 SW 17th.Theft, 4102 Cache Road.Burglary, 4627 SW H.Burglary, 4741 NW Motif Manor.Robbery, 1107 SW Lee.Drunkenness, 2425 Cache Road.Theft of vehicle, 419 SW 79th.Burglary, 1821 NW 82nd.Theft of vehicle, Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road.Vandalism, 410 SW Sheridan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists