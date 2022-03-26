Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, burglary, 100 S. Railroad.

Aggravated assault, 2314 SW H.

Auto theft, Northwest 52nd Circle.

Burglary, 801 NW 40th.

Burglary, Northwest 61st Street and Maple Avenue.

Larceny, 412 SW Summit.

Larceny, 2217 NW 28th.

Auto theft, 1610 NW Ferris.

Auto theft, 4404 Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Gore Boulevard.

Disorderly conduct, 1414 NW 23rd.

Larceny, 1404 NW Ozmun.

Robbery, Southwest 16th Street and C Avenue.

DUI, Northwest 52nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.

Burglary, 2530 SW G.

Burglary, 2202 SW B.

DUI, Southeast Lee Boulevard and Interstate 44.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

