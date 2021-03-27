Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 2620 W. Gore.
Disturbing the peace, 3424 NW Lincoln.
Property damage, 622 SW Bishop.
Incident, 914 W. Lee.
Incident, 5507 NW Ash.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
