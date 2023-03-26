Police reports for March 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 205 NW 15th.Larceny, 6734 Cache Road.Burglary, 207 NW Columbia.Larceny, 3150 Cache Road.Burglary, 701 SE Sullivan Drive.Larceny, 1907 NW Floyd.Disorderly conduct, 2411 SW Cornell.Burglary, 202 S. Sheridan.Disorderly conduct, 1102½ SE Flower Mound.Sex offenses, 1504 SW E.Aggravated assault, 1616 NW Taft.Aggravated assault, 205 NW 15th.Disorderly conduct, 2328 NW 32nd.Sex offenses, 2413 SW Jefferson.Larceny, 6734 Cache Road.Vandalism, Southwest 4th Street and C Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists