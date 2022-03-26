Police reports for March 26, 2021 Mar 26, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, burglary, 100 S. Railroad.Aggravated assault, 2314 SW H.Auto theft, Northwest 52nd Circle.Burglary, 801 NW 40th.Burglary, Northwest 61st Street and Maple Avenue.Larceny, 412 SW Summit.Larceny, 2217 NW 28th.Auto theft, 1610 NW Ferris.Auto theft, 4404 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard.DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Gore Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 1414 NW 23rd. Larceny, 1404 NW Ozmun. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the Lawton City Council select a new location for the youth sports facility? The Council has selected a site in Elmer Thomas Park near Lake Helen. Should they consider another site? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists