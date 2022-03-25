Police reports for March 25, 2022 Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 21st Street and Washington Avenue.Disorderly conduct, Northeast Cimarron Trail and Rogers Lane.Burglary, 2309 NW 38th.Burglary, 2527 NW 38th.Drug possession, 1118 NW Irwin.Disorderly conduct, 1212 NW Logan.Larceny, 2630 NW Pollard.Burglary, 815 SE 2nd.Disorderly conduct, 341 NW 62nd.Burglary, 502 SW Park.Disorderly conduct, 2321 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.Burglary, 2202 SW B.Burglary, 2147 NW Denver.Burglary, 210 NW Ferris.Vandalism, 501 SE Flower Mound.Burglary, 3910 SW Park.Vandalism, 714 NW Euclid.DUI, Northwest 14th Street and Cache Road.Drug possession, Southwest 38th Street and W. Lee. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the Lawton City Council select a new location for the youth sports facility? The Council has selected a site in Elmer Thomas Park near Lake Helen. Should they consider another site? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists