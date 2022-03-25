Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Southwest 21st Street and Washington Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, Northeast Cimarron Trail and Rogers Lane.

Burglary, 2309 NW 38th.

Burglary, 2527 NW 38th.

Drug possession, 1118 NW Irwin.

Disorderly conduct, 1212 NW Logan.

Larceny, 2630 NW Pollard.

Burglary, 815 SE 2nd.

Disorderly conduct, 341 NW 62nd.

Burglary, 502 SW Park.

Disorderly conduct, 2321 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.

Burglary, 2202 SW B.

Burglary, 2147 NW Denver.

Burglary, 210 NW Ferris.

Vandalism, 501 SE Flower Mound.

Burglary, 3910 SW Park.

Vandalism, 714 NW Euclid.

DUI, Northwest 14th Street and Cache Road.

Drug possession, Southwest 38th Street and W. Lee.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

