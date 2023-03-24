Police reports for March 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1203 SW Texas.Drug possession, Southwest 14th Street and J Avenue.Larceny, 24 N. Sheridan.DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.Auto theft, 2906 NW 21st Place.Sex offenses, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 1306 NW Irwin.Burglary, 2525 SW I.Larceny, 6204 Cache Road.Kidnapping, 1816 NW Crosby Park Circle.Larceny, 3745 W. Lee.Auto theft, 202 S. Sheridan.Disorderly conduct, 201 SE Interstate Drive.Disorderly conduct, 6620 NW Ferris.Burglary, 3148 Cache Road.DUI, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll The City Council voted to install stop signs at Northwest 47th Street and Meadowbrook and at Arlington and Northwest 35th Street. Do you agree with putting these stop signs in place? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists