Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Southwest 13th Street and Park Avenue.

DUI, Southwest 11th Street and Interstate 44.

Larceny, 215 NW Arlington.

Disorderly conduct, 1609 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 120 NE English.

Burglary, 6701 NW Maple.

Vandalism, 2214 NW 36th.

Larceny, 225 NE Rogers Lane.

Burglary, 4308 SW Brandon Lane.

Burglary, 714 NW Euclid.

Larceny, 1918 E. Gore.

Larceny, 1104 NW 61st.

Burglary, 301 Fort Sill Boulevard.

Burglary, 2802 NE 9th.

Larceny, 2419 NW 7th.

Burglary, 2302 NW 32nd.

Burglary, 911 SW A.

Auto theft, 3615 NW Nob Hill Drive.

Burglary, 1008 SW Washington.

Burglary, 502 SW Park.

Drug possession, 1706 NW Smith.

Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

