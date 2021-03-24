Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Petit larceny, 1115 NW Euclid.
Motor vehicle theft, 2215 SW 55th.
Felony discharge of firearm, 1804 Fort Sill Blvd.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 2:25 am
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
