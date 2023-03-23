Police reports for March 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 935 N. Sheridan.Kidnapping, 2621 Cache Road.Vandalism, 3134 Cache Road.Larceny, 200 SW C.Larceny, 1706 NW Irwin.Drug possession, 401 NE Angus.Disorderly conduct, 420 SW 24th.Larceny, 906 NE Tortoise Drive.Larceny, 6315 W. Gore.Vandalism, 2220 NW Hoover.Burglary, 730 SW Ranch Oak.Auto theft, 402 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 1930 Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll The City Council voted to install stop signs at Northwest 47th Street and Meadowbrook and at Arlington and Northwest 35th Street. Do you agree with putting these stop signs in place? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists