Police reports for March 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 701 SW 8th.
Auto theft, 2510 NW 52nd.
Larceny, 2610 SW I.
Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Larcenies, 406 SW 19th.
Burglary, 2504 NW 49th.
Auto theft, 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.
Trespassing, 3121 NW Brent Circle.
Burglary, 2814 NE Euclid.
Larceny, 6107 NW Ferris.
Larceny, Southeast Flower Mound Road and Lee Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.