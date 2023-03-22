Police reports for March 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 7206 Cache Road.Vandalism, 136 NE Fullerton.Larceny, 803 SW 8th.Burglary, 2105 SW A.Larceny, 200 SW C.Pornography, No. 6 NW 57th.Trespassing, 805 SW 12th.Sex offenses, 3112 Cache Road.Arson, 2013 NW Kingsbury.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 1401 SW B. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll The City Council voted to install stop signs at Northwest 47th Street and Meadowbrook and at Arlington and Northwest 35th Street. Do you agree with putting these stop signs in place? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists