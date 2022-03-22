Police reports for March 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1210 NW Fort Sill Blvd.Disorderly conduct, 1601 NW Lincoln.Theft of vehicle, 2408 NW 52nd.Arson, 504 SW 75th.Civil matter, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.Disorderly conduct, 1610 NW Ferris.Disorderly conduct, 903 SW 8th.Burglary, 3011 E Gore.Trespass, Southwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard.Drunkenness, 3010 NE Kingsbriar.Drunk driving, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.Drunkenness, 2812 NE Euclid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the Lawton City Council select a new location for the youth sports facility? The Council has selected a site in Elmer Thomas Park near Lake Helen. Should they consider another site? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists