Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 1210 NW Fort Sill Blvd.

Disorderly conduct, 1601 NW Lincoln.

Theft of vehicle, 2408 NW 52nd.

Arson, 504 SW 75th.

Civil matter, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.

Disorderly conduct, 1610 NW Ferris.

Disorderly conduct, 903 SW 8th.

Burglary, 3011 E Gore.

Trespass, Southwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard.

Drunkenness, 3010 NE Kingsbriar.

Drunk driving, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.

Drunkenness, 2812 NE Euclid.

Recommended for you