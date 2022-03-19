Police reports for March 20, 2022 Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest Horton Boulevard and Quanah Parker Trailway.Drug possession, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.Burglary, 1707 SW B.DUIs, Northwest Rogers Lane and Sheridan Road.Trespassing, 4219 SE Camden Way.Auto theft, 1203 NW 40th.Burglary, 801 NW Ferris.Trespassing, 200 SW C.Drug possession, Southwest 7th Street and Washington Avenue.Larceny, 1505 SW D.Auto theft, 4759 NW Motif Manor.Burglary, 1608 NW 79th.Larceny, 5815 NW Glenn.Burglary, 4309 Cache Road.DUI, 4002 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 11th Street and E Avenue.DUI, Northwest Horton Boulevard and Quanah Parker Trailway.Drug possession, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road. Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists