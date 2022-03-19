Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest Horton Boulevard and Quanah Parker Trailway.

Drug possession, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Burglary, 1707 SW B.

DUIs, Northwest Rogers Lane and Sheridan Road.

Trespassing, 4219 SE Camden Way.

Auto theft, 1203 NW 40th.

Burglary, 801 NW Ferris.

Trespassing, 200 SW C.

Drug possession, Southwest 7th Street and Washington Avenue.

Larceny, 1505 SW D.

Auto theft, 4759 NW Motif Manor.

Burglary, 1608 NW 79th.

Larceny, 5815 NW Glenn.

Burglary, 4309 Cache Road.

DUI, 4002 Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 11th Street and E Avenue.

