Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 1825 Cache Road.
Incident, 135 NW 2nd.
Narcotics possession, Southwest 8th Street and I Avenue.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 1825 Cache Road.
Incident, 135 NW 2nd.
Narcotics possession, Southwest 8th Street and I Avenue.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.