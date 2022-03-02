Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 909 SW 7th.

Larceny, 212 SW 23rd Place.

Auto theft, 733 SW Butterfield Drive.

Burglary, 605 W. Lee.

Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.

Larceny, 812 NE Carver.

Auto theft, 2508 SW White.

Larceny, 2411 W. Lee.

Burglary, 4913 NW Lindy.

Burglary, 1701 N. Sheridan.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

