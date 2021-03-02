Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Reckless driving, 6426 NW Columbia.
DUI, 1710 NW Cache.
DUI refusal, Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
