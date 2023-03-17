Police reports for March 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Sex offenses, 100 S. Rail Road.Vandalism, 1529 NW Smith.Vandalism, 1110 NW Smith.Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.Burglary, 1604 NW Floyd.Auto theft, 138 NE Fullerton.Larceny, 212 SE Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists