Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Narcotics possession, obstructing police, Southwest Franklin Avenue and Jimmy Doolittle Street.
Incident, 1605 NW 46th.
Auto theft, 1702 SW 52nd.
Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 59F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 7:47 am
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Narcotics possession, obstructing police, Southwest Franklin Avenue and Jimmy Doolittle Street.
Incident, 1605 NW 46th.
Auto theft, 1702 SW 52nd.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.