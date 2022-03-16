Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Auto theft, 202 E. Lee.

Larceny, 2329 SW Cornell.

Auto theft, 202 S. Sheridan.

Burglary, 310 NW 14th.

Burglary, 1714 W. Gore.

Burglary, 1612 SW E.

Disorderly conduct, 210 S. Sheridan.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

