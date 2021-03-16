Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 1903 SW C.
Attempting to bribe an officer, Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
