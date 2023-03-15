Police reports for March 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 504 SW Summit.Auto theft, 2105 SW B.Disorderly conduct, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Burglary, 2304 NW 20th.Larceny, 36 N. Sheridan.Larceny, No. 1 NW 67th.Drug possession, 7301 W. Lee.Drug possession, 2440 NW 41st.Vandalism, 1801 W. Gore.DUI, sex offenses, 415 SE Lancelot Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists