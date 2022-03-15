Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 1914 NW Crosby Park.

Larceny, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.

Theft of vehicle, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.

Found property, 1912 NW Hoover.

Burglary, 5501 W. Gore.

Theft of vehicle, 2601 Fort Sill Blvd.

Larceny, 8003 NW New Gate.

Trespass, 536 SW 11th.

Trespass, 1703 NW Irwin.

Drunk driving, Northwest 18th Street and Cache Road.

Drunk driving, Southwest 38th Street and W. Lee.