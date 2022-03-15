Police reports for March 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1914 NW Crosby Park.Larceny, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.Theft of vehicle, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.Found property, 1912 NW Hoover.Burglary, 5501 W. Gore.Theft of vehicle, 2601 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 8003 NW New Gate.Trespass, 536 SW 11th.Trespass, 1703 NW Irwin.Drunk driving, Northwest 18th Street and Cache Road.Drunk driving, Southwest 38th Street and W. Lee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Nw Burglary Crime Criminal Law Police Southwest Drunk Driving Following Offense Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists