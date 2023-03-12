Police reports for March 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1002 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 1204 SW H.Auto theft, 1317 W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 1401½ SW F.Auto theft, 1422 NW 23rd.Larceny, 202 NW 2nd.Burglary, 2342 NW Bell.Burglary, 2507 SW J.Vandalism, 308 SW 68th.Larceny, 3832 SE Ford.Sex offenses, 6104 NW Oak.DUI, 6710 Cache Road.Larceny, 6720 Quanah Parker Trailway.Disorderly conduct, 8109 NW Gray Warr.Auto theft, 905 SW Summit.Drug possession, Northwest Bell Avenue and Rail Road Street.Auto theft, Southwest 13th Street and E Avenue.Larceny, Southwest 2nd Street and F Avenue.Larceny, Northwest 17th Street and Ferris Avenue.Auto theft, 1912 NW Hoover.Drug possession, 2302 NW 23rd.Larceny, 2309 NW 38th.Larceny, 2310 E. Gore.Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 610 SW J.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 9th Street and Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists