Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Marijuana possession, trespassing, 1709 Cache Road.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1102 Cache Road.
Assault with dangerous weapon, 2400 NW Bell.
Petit larceny, 802 SW Goodyear Blvd.
Burglary, 320 NE 26th.
Pointing a weapon at others, Northwest 10th Street and Bell Avenue.
Assault and battery, tampering with a motor vehicle, 4706 SW K Circle.
Petit larceny, 202 NW 2nd.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 1503 NW Taylor.