Police reports for March 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1416 SW New York.Larceny, 1307 NW 53rd.Burglary, 6313 NW Elm.Larceny, 3402 W. Gore.Burglary, 900 NW Rogers Lane.Larceny, 2413 NW 67th.Burglary, Southwest 52nd Street and Bishop Road.Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.Larceny, 1718 NW Pollard.Drug possession, Southwest 20th Street and Lee Boulevard.Drug possession, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.Larceny, No. 2 SW 11th. 

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.