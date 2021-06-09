Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 901 SW Park.
Assaulting police/firefighter, 507 NW 8th.
Trespassing, 29, NW 25th.
Burglary, 1136 Cache Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
