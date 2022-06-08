Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1507 NW 47th.

Vandalism, Northwest 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Vandalism, 1403 NW Lindy.

Larceny, 915 NW 64th.

Vandalism, 2713 SW G.

Larceny, 1732 NW 82nd.

Burglary, 1015 SW 2nd.

Disorderly conduct, 608 NW 14th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

