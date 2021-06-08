Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department,
DUI refusal, 2425 NW Cache.
Grand larceny, 7402 NW Sun.
Motor vehicle theft, 2202 SW B.
Motor vehicle theft, 509 SW Park.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
