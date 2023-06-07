Police reports for June 7, 2023 Jun 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Window peeping, 1910 NW Hoover.Aggravated assault, 940 NW 38th.Larceny, 2305 SW Tulane.Larceny, 816 SW 9th.Larceny, 6504 NW Oak.Aggravated assault, 304 NW 16th.Disorderly conduct, Southwest 24th Street and Lee Boulevard.Auto theft, Northwest 24th Street and Atlanta Avenue.Auto theft, 1714 NW Williams.Larceny, 904 NW Arlington.Sex offenses, 100 S. Rail Road.Drug possession, Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Ash Avenue.Drug possession, Southwest E Avenue and Sheridan Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists