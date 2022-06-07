Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 1407 SW Park.

Theft/larceny, 1002 NW Sheridan Road.

Narcotics/drug Laws, 1227 NW Logan.

Burglary, 2101 NW 19th.

Burglary, 15 NW Village Green.

Arson, 6210 NW Maple.

Vandalism, 917 NE Dove Lane.

Burglary, 2202 NW 22nd.

Burglary, 115 NE English.

Theft of vehicle, 6434 NW Compass.

Burglary, 2506 Cache Road.

Drunk Driving, Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road.

Recommended for you