Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 6405 NW Andrews.

Larceny, 1707 NW Kingsbury.

Auto theft, 2309 NW 38th.

Auto theft, 5221 Cache Road.

Burglary, 202 NW 2nd.

Drug possession, 5000 SE Redbud Place.

Larceny, 2620 W. Gore.

DUI, Northwest 52nd Street and Cache Road.

DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, 3401 W. Gore.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

