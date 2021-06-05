Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
False fire alarms, 4733 NW Motif Manor.
Robbery, 2402 W. Lee.
Property damage, 2107 SW B.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
