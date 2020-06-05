Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 940 NW 38th.
DUI refusal, Southwest 4th Street and I Avenue.
Assault and battery, auto burglary, 2210 W. Gore.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 940 NW 38th.
DUI refusal, Southwest 4th Street and I Avenue.
Assault and battery, auto burglary, 2210 W. Gore.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.